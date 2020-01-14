FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog lingers most of the day, although fewer showers in the forecast

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The focus of the morning commute remains on the fog as visibilities remain very low across all of Southwest Louisiana. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9:00 AM as temperatures have warmed well into the middle to upper 60s overnight. The good news is that rain remains limited on radar for Southwest Louisiana, focused mainly on the northern part of the state and Mississippi along the warm front.
You will want to have the rain gear out though as developing showers will continue to be a threat through the mid to late morning hours, although the best chances look to stay over the northern part of the viewing area today. Meanwhile our temperatures will slowly warm up a few more degrees into the lower to middle 70s even without sunshine today. Some areas of fog will continue all day, especially for coastal areas, where conditions may not improve much at all.
The fog should thicken up again rather quickly during the evening hours as we settle in for another muggy, damp and foggy night across Southwest Louisiana with lows in the 60s. Even fewer showers are expected for tomorrow as we start off with another round of dense fog giving way to a muggy and warm afternoon with highs in the 70s.
A slightly better chance of a few showers returns Thursday afternoon into the early evening as a weak cold front moves through the state, although the drop in temperatures behind this front will be barely noticeable. Fog will likely return by early Friday as the warm front lifts back over the state in advance of a stronger cold front set to arrive on Saturday.
Our weekend front will bring a chance of afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms on Saturday with a big drop in temperatures by Saturday night and Sunday and continuing into the first half of next week. The pattern keeps highs in the 50s through the middle of next week once the front arrives on Saturday, with lows at night as chilly as the 30s!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
