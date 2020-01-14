EF-2 tornado confirmed from Saturday near Krotz Springs in St. Landry Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An EF-2 tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service after Saturday mornings storms, damaging and even destroying some mobile homes, roofs and snapping trees along Kim Rd. just north of Krotz Springs in eastern St. Landry Parish.
The National Weather Service survey team estimated winds of 110 to 115 mph based on the damage, classifying the tornado as an EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita damage scale.
According to the report, 4 people received minor injuries after a mobile home they were inside of rolled over onto its roof.
Thankfully there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported, as the line of severe weather moved through eastern St. Landry parish just after 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
The same storm system was responsible for at least 11 deaths across the U.S., according to a report from NBC News, as it brought severe winds, tornadoes and even winter weather to parts of the country.
The storm system moved through Southwest Louisiana just after midnight Saturday morning, but thankfully no significant damage nor injuries were reported, although power was out for quite some time for some residents with most outages restored as of today according to Entergy’s outage map.
Around 10 customers remain in the dark in the Jennings area, but Entergy says it hopes to have their power back on by this evening.
