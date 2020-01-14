Coach Orgeron on recruiting, ‘We plan on finishing this recruiting class strong.’

PATRICK QUEEN: It means a lot, because that’s the guys you looked up to as you was younger. I played offense when I was younger, so Odell, Jarvis, those are the guys I looked at, and then transition to linebacker, you got guys that are like Devin and Kevin Minter at the game as well, Tyrann Mathieu, guys you also looked up to just because they were ballers. Just to have those guys come back, it’s a feeling that can’t be beat because you know the whole state of Louisiana is behind you and also those guys that have played in the purple and gold before you. ED ORGERON: Those guys are welcome back in our doors. They played in purple and gold. They don’t have to make an appointment to come see us. Practice is open. Every time they come to practice we ask them to come talk to our team. Patrick Peterson, Odell every Christmas, every year, has given each team, each teammate, each member, each coaching staff, a big gift of tennis shoes, some of those headsets, whatever they call those things that they listen to, but they love them. And every Christmas they get a gift from Odell. It was great to have them all in the locker room last night and be a part of this football team because they started it, and I want to thank the 2016 team. A lot of those guys were there last night, and they helped us start this thing. They believed in me when I became the interim coach. They gave me the chance to be the head coach at LSU and they started a foundation. I told them, one day we’re going to play in the National Championship, and you guys are going to be with us. One of the things that we do at LSU is a little bit different than any other school I’ve been with. On Tuesday we show highlights of our guys in the NFL and what they do. We just pay tribute to the great job that they’re doing. It’s great to see Tre’Davious White last night, All-Pro and watch these guys make plays every Tuesday, and it’s a way to honor the players, but it’s also a way to motivate our guys that that’s going to be them, too, and then one day their teammates will be watching them in the LSU room and be proud that we’re representing. Once you’re a Tiger, you’re a Tiger for life.