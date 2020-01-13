SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 12, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 12, 2020.
Kristy Faye Foley, 42, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Craig Anthony Thomas, 49, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.
Lane Michael Briley, 18, Youngville: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; no stop lights; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Jerome Pichon, 51, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Coye Brent Eaves, 32, Leblanc: Instate detainer.
Adam Blake Waller, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Brandon Blake Vincent, 33, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Danielle Leigh Vincent, 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court; resisting an officer; possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lydia Anastasia Ellis, 31, Domestic abuse; contempt of court (2 charges).
Tiana Renee Anderson, 41, Lake Charles: Forgery; probation violation (2 charges).
Alexander Collins Miles, 35, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Jesse Thomas Brown, 38, Hitchcock, TX: Property damage under $1,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; damage to coin-operated devices; theft under $1,000; property damage between $1,000 and $5,000.
Craig Mason Barbers Jr., 28, New Iberia: First offense possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; contempt of court.
Gage Kyle Leblanc, 26, DeQuincy: Child endangerment.
