SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 12, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 12, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | January 13, 2020 at 5:50 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 5:50 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 12, 2020.

Kristy Faye Foley, 42, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Craig Anthony Thomas, 49, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.

Lane Michael Briley, 18, Youngville: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; no stop lights; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Jerome Pichon, 51, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Coye Brent Eaves, 32, Leblanc: Instate detainer.

Adam Blake Waller, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Brandon Blake Vincent, 33, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Danielle Leigh Vincent, 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court; resisting an officer; possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lydia Anastasia Ellis, 31, Domestic abuse; contempt of court (2 charges).

Tiana Renee Anderson, 41, Lake Charles: Forgery; probation violation (2 charges).

Alexander Collins Miles, 35, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Jesse Thomas Brown, 38, Hitchcock, TX: Property damage under $1,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; damage to coin-operated devices; theft under $1,000; property damage between $1,000 and $5,000.

Craig Mason Barbers Jr., 28, New Iberia: First offense possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; contempt of court.

Gage Kyle Leblanc, 26, DeQuincy: Child endangerment.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.