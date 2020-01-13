Power out for some Entergy customers until Monday

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Power was being restored Saturday afternoon for residents in Southwest Louisiana as winds from earlier that morning knocked down power lines.
At its peak, over 5,000 Entergy customers were without power in the Southwest Louisiana region. Over 2,000 people didn’t have power in Jennings.
“These are some of the worst damages in SWLA," said Margaret Harris, Customer Service Manager for Entergy. "Right here in Jennings, on Hwy 90 are our worst damages.”
Entergy notified their customers late Friday afternoon of the possibility of losing power due to the severe weather.
“We expected with high wind velocities that we could have damages," Harris said. "The winds varied, the wind speeds varied in different locations.”
Although a majority of Entergy customers that lost power due to the severe weather had it back by the afternoon, the knocked power lines along Highway 90 will not be repaired until Monday. Nearly 20 people are affected by the knocked power lines in Jennings. Entergy has reached out to those customers.
