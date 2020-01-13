Man wanted in Dec. 28 shooting on 17th street arrested

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man wanted in connection with a Dec. 28 shooting in the 700 block of 17th Street (between Center and Kirkman streets) has been arrested.
David P. Denagall, 34, of Lake Charles, was arrested Friday evening without incident, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. Denagall was apprehended by the department’s SWAT team at 8:39 p.m. in the 700 block of Macy Street (between Ford and N. Kirkman streets).
Denagall faces counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Judge Sharon Wilson set bond at $100,000.
