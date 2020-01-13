LSU, A&M meet in conference play

CLAMPING DOWN: The Aggies have allowed only 55.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 60.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.MIGHTY MAYS: Skylar Mays has connected on 38.9 percent of the 54 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over his last three games. He's also converted 86.2 percent of his foul shots this season.