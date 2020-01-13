Local stores gear up for LSU National Championship win

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Local sporting goods stores in Louisiana are ready to sell LSU National Championship swag if the LSU Tigers win on Monday.
Academy Sports and Outdoors in Lake Charles received boxes of LSU National Championship apparel, such as t-shirts and hats to sell immediately after the game.
All Academy Sports and Outdoors locations across the state will reopen following the game and stay open until the products are sold out.
Dick’s Sporting Goods will also have extended store hours after the game and open early on Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. to sell championship gear.
