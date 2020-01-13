Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-SEVERE-STORMS
Recovery begins after storms kill 11 in Midwest, South
Icy roads, deadly tornadoes, punishing waves were all part of the severe weekend weather blamed for 11 deaths and major damage in parts of the Midwest, South and Northeast. The death toll included tornado victims in Alabama and Louisiana and two first responders struck by a car at an icy Texas accident scene. Another icy road death was reported in Iowa. A drowning was reported in Oklahoma flooding. In Wisconsin, wind, waves and flooding caused major damage Saturday to Port Milwaukee on Lake Michigan. Officials spent Sunday assessing damage and working to restore power to tens of thousands.
DEER DISEASE-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi: Up to 40 deer tested had deadly brain disease
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi says it's identified 40 deer infected or probably infected with a deadly brain disease. The state is asking for hunters to continue providing samples. Nearly all infected and suspected deer were in north Mississippi, including 25 killed or found in Benton County and 10 in adjacent Marshall County. But two were about 160 miles (257 kilometers) away in west-central Issaquena County, which lies along the Mississippi River. Panola, Pontotoc and Tallahatchie counties had one each. State wildlife official Russ Walsh says the department hopes hunters provide hundreds more to test by the end of January.
ELECTION 2020-MISSISSIPPI SENATE
Mississippi will have Democratic primary for US Senate
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy is aiming for a rematch of a U.S. Senate race that he lost in Mississippi in 2018. He wants reverse the outcome and defeat Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. But to face her in November, he will first have to push past two candidates in the March 10 Democratic primary. One is Tobey B. Bartee, who's a former military intelligence officer. The other is Jensen Bohren, who has been a teacher. Hyde-Smith is unopposed for the Republican nomination. She moves straight to the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
AP-US-VETERAN'S-PROSTHETIC-LEGS
Payment dispute keeps vet from using prosthetic legs
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An Army veteran in Mississippi who served in Vietnam and Iraq says a dispute over payments has left him unable to use a pair of expensive prosthetic legs. Sixty-nine-year old Jerry Holliman told the Clarion Ledger the Veterans Affairs department wouldn't pay for the legs. And he says he doesn't think he should have to make a Medicare co-payment. The dispute led to legs being repossessed at one point. They were returned to Holliman later but he says the vendor won't make needed adjustments. The VA and the vendor have declined comment, citing privacy laws.