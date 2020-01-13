John Bel Edwards to be sworn in to second term as La. governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - John Bel Edwards will be sworn in to a second term as Louisiana governor on Monday, Jan. 13.
Inaugural festivities begin Monday morning with an invitation-only Catholic mass at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge, following by a swearing-in ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on the steps of the Capitol.
Due to rain in the forecast, planners have developed a backup plan to move the event into the state House chamber if necessary.
In an upending of tradition, the governor has canceled the usual inaugural ball because he and many other state leaders will be hightailing it to New Orleans to attend the LSU/Clemson National Championship game. Instead, Edwards and first lady Donna will host an inauguration reception in New Orleans at the House of Blues.
The inauguration ceremony begins at noon featuring a 19-cannon salute, an F-15 flyover from the Louisiana National Guard, prayer and hymns sung by the Centenary College, Grambling State University, and Southern University choirs.
Actress Lynn Whitfield, a Baton Rouge native, will read the Maya Angelou poem "Continue."
The governor's hand will rest on a family Bible as he's sworn in by Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Johnson, and he'll deliver the traditional inaugural address near the end of the ceremony.
Before Edwards raises his hand to take his oath, Louisiana's six other Republican statewide elected officials will individually be sworn in to their latest terms: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain and Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. Nungesser also will deliver a speech.
The inauguration ceremony is open to the public, in a standing area on the Capitol grounds overlooking the steps where the swearing-in takes plan. Registration for general admission tickets is available online. But if rain forces the ceremony inside to the smaller space of the House chamber, public access will be limited.
Before the inauguration ceremony, the House and Senate will gather in their own chambers at 10 a.m., where they’ll be sworn in to the new term.
