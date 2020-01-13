Jennings fans create shirt that represents their dilemma

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Who do you root for tonight if you live in Jennings?
On the one hand, native Travis Etienne leads Clemson as the two-time ACC Player of the Year and is 7 yards away from breaking the school rushing record. On the other hand, it’s LSU!
It’s a difficult decision, to be sure, but Jennings fans have created a T-shirt that represents their dilemma. On one side is the Clemson emblem, with Etienne’s No. 9 and on the other is LSU’s Tiger.
No matter whether its LSU or Etienne and Clemson, the City of Jennings is a winner tonight.
Share your Game Day photos with us HERE.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.