Jennie Finch posts about what championship day is like

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s Game Day for the LSU Tigers.
LSU plays Clemson in the National Championship at 7 p.m.
Jennie Finch - a national champion and Olympic gold-medal softball player - took to Facebook to post about what Game Day is like for an athlete.
“You just want to be at the stadium, on the field, with your teammates, looking in each others eyes, giving everything you have > heart, soul, mind, blood, sweat, tears, YOU’VE laid it all out... it’s GEAUX time.”
Finch - who now lives in Louisiana, but won the 2001 World Series as a member of the Arizona Wildcats - says there’s no doubt which team she’s cheering for: "Dressing my kids in LSU gear (yes, we live in Louisiana & if you live in LA, you cheer for the Tigers).
