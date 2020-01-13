FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain on the return to start the week as we also battle foggy mornings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Heading out the door this morning, rain chances will be on the rise as we head through the morning and into the afternoon, so make sure to have your rain gear handy as showers and a few thunderstorms become more likely later this morning. Rain chances to kick off the work week are up to 70%. Also, watch out for fog developing this morning which will also be a concern for the morning drive.
While rain chances do return to the forecast today, no severe weather nor flooding will be likely this week, even with the high rain chances in place over the days ahead. We kick things off this morning with areas of fog developing thanks to a warm front lifting up over our coastline and through Southwest Louisiana. As a result, temperatures and muggy levels will begin to rise today with afternoon highs in the upper 60s as showers become more likely through the morning and into the afternoon.
By evening, rain chances will be on the return, as models show another batch of showers moving through overnight and into Tuesday morning. I would go ahead and expect another wet commute for your Tuesday. Each morning this week fog will also be likely as warmer and muggier air hangs around until our next cold front by Friday night.
With temperatures tonight staying in the upper 50s to lower 60s for lows, highs by Tuesday will spike into the upper 70s to near 80 each afternoon through Friday. We keep the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday, as upper level disturbances move across the warm and humid air we keep in place. Thursday and Friday look to be our drier days, but rain chances go back up Friday night into early Saturday with the next cold front. Low temperatures drop back into the 40s by Saturday night as we return to the cooler side of things through the weekend. Sunday will likely be cloudy but drier with highs in the upper 50s.
It’s important to note that there is no severe weather forecast this week, despite the rain and storms that will be seen from day to day, with the official forecast keeping 5 day rain totals around 1 to 2 inches at the most, therefore flooding is also very unlikely.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.