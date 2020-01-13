FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain into the afternoon; fog set to arrive by early evening

With temperatures tonight staying in the upper 50s to lower 60s for lows, highs by Tuesday will spike into the upper 70s to near 80 each afternoon through Friday. We keep the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday, as upper level disturbances move across the warm and humid air we keep in place. Thursday and Friday look to be our drier days, but rain chances go back up Friday night into early Saturday with the next cold front. Low temperatures drop back into the 40s by Saturday night as we return to the cooler side of things through the weekend. Sunday will likely be cloudy but drier with highs in the upper 50s.