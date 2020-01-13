FIRST ALERT DAY: Cloudy with rain possible every day this week.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible every day this week, with the best chance occurring during the daytime hours. Although it will not rain all day every day this week. Plan on keeping an umbrella handy and check the radar using the KPLC First Alert Weather App. Temperatures will be warm with lows in the 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s; those values are about 15 to 20 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.