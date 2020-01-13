FIRST ALERT DAY: Cloudy with rain possible every day this week.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This week will be warm and muggy with a lot of clouds across Southwest Louisiana. So you will need to keep an umbrella handy all week, but you likely will not need a jacket for a while!
A warm front will lift northward across Southwest Louisiana and that will cause temperatures to increase with time. Fog will also become quite likely with time and visibility could drop to near zero in some places. This fog will likely be slow to clear Tuesday and may be in place through at least lunch time!
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible every day this week, with the best chance occurring during the daytime hours. Although it will not rain all day every day this week. Plan on keeping an umbrella handy and check the radar using the KPLC First Alert Weather App. Temperatures will be warm with lows in the 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s; those values are about 15 to 20 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
A cold front will arrive Saturday and it will bring colder air back to SWLA. The front will also finally push the rain out of here. So, Sunday and Monday should be cooler and dry!
Unfortunately, we are likely to see another rainy setup beginning Tuesday and remaining likely through most of the week.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
