Calcasieu Parish swears in police jury

KPLC
By Caroline Habetz | January 13, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 4:48 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There were 10 new faces as the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury was sworn in Monday.

The police jurors took their oaths of office for the 2020-2024 term.

Of the 15 jurors, five were re-elected. Nine will be serving their first terms and one - Tony Stelly - is returning after four years.

There was standing room only during the swearing-in at the Parish Government Building.

The police jurors are:

· Ashton Richard, District 1 (First term)

· Mike Smith, District 2 (First term)

· Eddie Lewis, Jr., District 3 (First term)

· Tony Guillory, District 4 (Fourth term)

· Brian Abshire, District 5 (Second term)

· Ron Hayes, District 6 (First term)

· Chris Landry, District 7 (Sixth term)

· Guy Brame, District 8 (Fifth term)

· Anthony Bartie, District 9 (First term)

· Tony Stelly, District 10 (Fourth term - previously served three terms, from 2004-2016)

· Roger Marcantel, District 11 (First term)

· Judd Bares, District 12 (Second term)

· Joe Andrepont, District 13 (First term)

· Randy Burleigh, District 14 (First term)

· Tony Tramonte, District 15 (First term)

Fifteen Calcasieu Police Jurors for 2020-2024
Fifteen Calcasieu Police Jurors for 2020-2024

Should you need to contact your police juror, here is their email address:

Calcasieu Police Jurors' emails and districts
Calcasieu Police Jurors' emails and districts
There was standing room only as the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury was sworn in Monday.
There was standing room only as the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury was sworn in Monday.

Copyright 2020 KPLC.