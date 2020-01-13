Calcasieu Parish swears in police jury

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There were 10 new faces as the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury was sworn in Monday.
The police jurors took their oaths of office for the 2020-2024 term.
Of the 15 jurors, five were re-elected. Nine will be serving their first terms and one - Tony Stelly - is returning after four years.
There was standing room only during the swearing-in at the Parish Government Building.
The police jurors are:
· Ashton Richard, District 1 (First term)
· Mike Smith, District 2 (First term)
· Eddie Lewis, Jr., District 3 (First term)
· Tony Guillory, District 4 (Fourth term)
· Brian Abshire, District 5 (Second term)
· Ron Hayes, District 6 (First term)
· Chris Landry, District 7 (Sixth term)
· Guy Brame, District 8 (Fifth term)
· Anthony Bartie, District 9 (First term)
· Tony Stelly, District 10 (Fourth term - previously served three terms, from 2004-2016)
· Roger Marcantel, District 11 (First term)
· Judd Bares, District 12 (Second term)
· Joe Andrepont, District 13 (First term)
· Randy Burleigh, District 14 (First term)
· Tony Tramonte, District 15 (First term)
Should you need to contact your police juror, here is their email address:
