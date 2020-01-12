Sterlin Gilbert resigns as McNeese head football coach

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University announced today that the search for a new head football coach is underway.
Sterlin Gilbert officially resigned Sunday morning said McNeese director of athletics Bruce Hemphill.
“We appreciate the work that Coach Gilbert has done with the football program and the culture change is evident both on the field and in the classroom,” Hemphill said.
Assistant coach Landon Hoefer is serving as interim head coach until the search is completed. Hoefer joined the McNeese staff in 2014.
“Someone will be getting a great opportunity to become the next head coach and we plan to make an announcement soon,” Hemphill said.
