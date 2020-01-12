REPORT: LSU, passing game coord. Joe Brady agree to contract extension

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - LSU and first-year passing game coordinator Joe Brady have agreed to a new contract, Sports Illustrated reported it has learned from multiple sources.
According to SI’s Ross Dellenger, Brady will reportedly receive a three-year contract that is expected to more than double his current $410,000 salary.
Before joining the Tigers as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, Brady worked for the New Orleans Saints.
Brady was named the winner of the 2019 Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant in college football.
