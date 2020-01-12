Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

LOUISIANA INAUGURATION
Louisiana inauguration overshadowed by football championship
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will be sworn in to a second term with the same pomp and circumstance of other inaugurations, but with much more sense of urgency to wrap it all up. After the swearing-in ceremony Monday, Louisiana officials are hightailing it to New Orleans for the college football national championship. The game features No. 1 LSU trying to cap off an undefeated, Heisman Trophy-winning season with a victory over No. 3 Clemson. The Democratic governor, other statewide elected officials and many of Louisiana's lawmakers are planning to attend the game at the Superdome in New Orleans, 80 miles away from the Louisiana Capitol. Talk of the championship has overshadowed nearly everything about Inauguration Day. It's even prompted the cancellation of the traditional inaugural ball.
AP-US-SEVERE-STORMS
Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities blame severe storms sweeping across southern portions of the U.S. and into the Midwest for the deaths of at least 11 people, including two first responders. High winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain have battered large swaths of the country. Officials say a police officer and a firefighter in Lubbock, Texas, were killed Saturday after being hit by a vehicle at the scene of a traffic accident. Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power from Texas to Ohio, sections of flooded highways were closed in Oklahoma and Arkansas and hundreds of flights were canceled at Chicago's airports.
GIRAFFE NAMING CONTEST
Baton Rouge Zoo seeking nominations to name its new giraffe
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The zoo in Louisiana's capital city is asking for the public's help to name its newest male giraffe. The Baton Rouge Zoo is holding a contest for people to nominate their favorite names for the facility's latest addition, born last month. Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 22. Zoo staff will take those public submissions and narrow them to three finalists, which will be up for a final vote from the public after that. The zoo will announce the finalists and more details about the voting at a later date. Six-year-old giraffe Rosie gave birth on Dec. 26 to the male giraffe, the 20th giraffe born at the Baton Rouge zoo.
AP-US-SUPERDOME-SHOOTING
Overnight shooting near Superdome, no injuries reported
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two people trying to enter an unauthorized area near the Superdome were involved in a shootout with the venue's security officers before fleeing. New Orleans police said Saturday that Superdome security found the two individuals around 3 a.m. and told them to leave the area. At least one person fired a gun that struck a car windshield. The security officials fired back before the pair ran away. Authorities said no one was injured during the shootout. Security at the venue is extremely tight in light of President Donald Trump's plans to attend the College Football Playoff Championship game on Monday between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson. Events in the Superdome start Monday evening.
NICHOLLS-COASTAL SPECIES
Nicholls State growing coast-adapted plants for restoration
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Faculty and students at a Louisiana university are growing plants that thrive in tough coastal conditions to help restore the coast. Nicholls State University biology chair Quenton Fontenot tells The Daily Comet that it's a long-term investment in producing seeds for the future. He says past restoration projects used plants that came from other environments — and even though they were the same species, they didn't survive. One plant being grown at Nicholls Farm is the sand live oak, which is more salt- and drought-tolerant than the live oaks common across much of the South.
UNO-FINANCIAL HELP
UNO to cover unmet financial need for New Orleans students
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The University of New Orleans is promising to fill any unmet financial need for tuition and fees for eligible New Orleans residents. The university said in a news release that the Privateeer Pledge, as it's being called, will go into effect starting in the fall 2020 semester. Orleans Parish residents who graduated from a public or private parish high school are eligible. UNO President John Nicklow said in the release that the move will “support greater access to higher education and ensure there is one less obstacle in a student’s pursuit of a UNO degree.”
AP-US-SEVERE-STORMS
Four dead as severe storm sweeps through southern US
BENTON, La. (AP) — Authorities say at least four people have died after severe storms swept across parts of the U.S. South. Three people were killed in Louisiana, including an elderly couple found near their trailer home Saturday by firefighters. In Texas, one person died when a car flipped into a creek. Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma. The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding. Weather forecasters issued tornado warnings for parts of Mississippi.
SEVERE WEATHER
Three dead in Louisiana as severe storms sweep southern US
DALLAS (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say three people have died after severe storms swept across parts of the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. One of the victims was a man who was killed when a tree fell on his home. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said the bodies of an elderly couple were found near their demolished trailer by firefighters early Saturday. Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma amid severe storms. The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding. Dallas police say one person died Friday night when a car flipped into a creek.