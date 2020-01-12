Is the sky glowing purple a sign that LSU is fated to win championship game? Some think so

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - LSU fans have been keeping an eye out for any signs suggesting the Tigers are fated to win in the upcoming championship game against Clemson.
For some, that sign came Saturday, Jan. 11 when the sky took on a purplish color in Livingston Parish. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the purple sky which was taken as deputies monitored severe weather passing through the area Saturday morning.
“Purple clouds for a Tiger win,” wrote Kathy Estes in the comments under the photo.
“That a sign LSU is winning the National Championship Monday night,” commented Brenda Barksdale.
