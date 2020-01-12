Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brent Burns had a goal and an assist, Patrick Marleau also scored, and the San Jose Sharks spoiled the return of former star Joe Pavelski in a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars. Aaron Dell had 27 saves for the Sharks, who are 5-2-2 over their last nine games after going 1-8-1 over their previous 10. Jamie Benn scored for the Stars, who had their winning streak stopped at six. Pavelski was playing his former team for the first time since signing a $21 million, three-year deal with Dallas during the offseason. A video tribute to Pavelski followed the player introductions. The former Sharks captain skated across the ice and waved to fans just before the start of the game.