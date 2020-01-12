FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Sunday, but clouds build as well as rain chances for Monday

As we head into the evening and overnight hours, temperatures will hold fairly steady as we are going to see an increase in cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours and into the overnight period. As we get into the early morning hours of Monday we will also be watching for showers to become more widespread as a front moves up from the south increasing moisture levels and those rain chances. As we wake up on Monday morning though we can expect temperatures to be in the lower 50′s and even a few upper 40′s for the northern parishes. Your are definitely going to want the rain jacket for Monday as well as an umbrella as we see round of showers and a few thunderstorms moving through. The thunderstorms won’t be severe, but don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder throughout the day. Rain totals will be anywhere from a quarter to half and inch during the day, but current models so a little less rain for the northern zones as the main axis appears to set up along the I-10 corridor, but we will have to see where it in fact does set up, but the bottom line is make sure to grab that rain coat. Temperatures will be a little above average for this time of year as we can expect highs tomorrow to reach the middle and upper 60′s. As we go into Monday night temperatures really don’t move all that much as lows will only bottom out in the lower 60′s so a very mild evening in store.