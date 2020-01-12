FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Sunday, but clouds build as well as rain chances for Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nice afternoon across Southwest Louisiana as we have see plenty of sunshine as well as a few highs clouds, temperatures have been cooler as well as we have seen highs in the upper 50′s for the northern zones and some lower 60′s across the I-10 corridor.
As we head into the evening and overnight hours, temperatures will hold fairly steady as we are going to see an increase in cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours and into the overnight period. As we get into the early morning hours of Monday we will also be watching for showers to become more widespread as a front moves up from the south increasing moisture levels and those rain chances. As we wake up on Monday morning though we can expect temperatures to be in the lower 50′s and even a few upper 40′s for the northern parishes. Your are definitely going to want the rain jacket for Monday as well as an umbrella as we see round of showers and a few thunderstorms moving through. The thunderstorms won’t be severe, but don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder throughout the day. Rain totals will be anywhere from a quarter to half and inch during the day, but current models so a little less rain for the northern zones as the main axis appears to set up along the I-10 corridor, but we will have to see where it in fact does set up, but the bottom line is make sure to grab that rain coat. Temperatures will be a little above average for this time of year as we can expect highs tomorrow to reach the middle and upper 60′s. As we go into Monday night temperatures really don’t move all that much as lows will only bottom out in the lower 60′s so a very mild evening in store.
Temperatures continue to climb as we go throughout the week as we see highs warming into the middle 70′s for Wednesday and lasting through Friday, but the down side is the rain chances are going to stick around pretty much each, day and while it won’t be a washout it will be more of a inconvenience as we will see dreary and warm conditions with on and off rain chances and an occasional thunderstorm. Lows will be very warm as well as they will be in the lower and middle 60′s so after a few drier days for the weekend the more tropical air mass returns as there will be more moisture across the area. I will say though the latest model runs have back off in the intensity of rain and coverage as we have went through the week with less rain in the forecast for Wednesday through Friday, but definitely keep the rain coat handy as showers will be possible with rain chances still at 30%.
As we head into the later part of the week and into the weekend a cold front will move through the region and bring a better shot at rain on Saturday according to the latest guidance, but this is still several days away and will be monitored as we get closer, but most models do agree we see a shot of colder air going into the first part of next week so for the people who love cooler weather, it’s something to keep an eye on. For now enjoy the rest of your weekend, and be prepared for rain starting off the new work week.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
