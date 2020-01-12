Cowgirls Pick Up First SLC Win Over NW State

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball snapped a four-game losing streak here Saturday with a 61-51 win over Northwestern State that ended a three-game home stand.
“What a tremendous win today,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “I’m just so proud of this group of girls, they are very deserving of this win and they worked for it. It was a grind, Northwestern State did a good job of pressuring us but I thought we did a good job against their press.”
The win marks the first Southland Conference win of the season for the Cowgirls (4-10, 1-4 SLC) who started the conference schedule playing three teams picked in the top 3 in the preseason poll.
McNeese placed three players in double figures and was led by senior Regan Bolton’s 19 points. Bolton was 6 of 13 from the field including five three-pointers. Damilola Balogun recorded her third straight double double with 10 points and a career high 19 rebounds. Bre’Ashlee Jones pitched in with 15 points and also grabbed seven rebounds.
“We got big stops and big rebounds and whatever it took to pull out the win. We are going to enjoy this one for sure.”
Northwestern State (held a 31-28 halftime lead behind 11 points from Kira Bonner who was 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from three-point range.
The Cowgirls came out of the locker room at the half to outscore the Lady Demons 24-12 to take a nine-point lead (52-43) into the final quarter.
“The main thing we talked about at the half was staying composed and letting the game do the talking. Our players off the bench gave us some big minutes today, especially on defense.”
With the game tied at 41, McNeese went on a 6-0 run behind a layup and one free throw by Jones before a three-pointer by Bolton put the Cowgirls up 47-41 with just over two minutes left in the third quarter.
Northwestern State was led in scoring by Kira Bonner’s 11 points who played in only 21 minutes despite being in foul trouble in the first half.
The Cowgirls will return to the court next Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Incarnate Word for the first of two straight road games.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.