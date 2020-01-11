Some flights canceled at Lake Charles Regional Airport due to severe weather

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some flights at Lake Charles Regional Airport were canceled on Friday due to the threat of severe weather.
The airport notified passengers on Friday morning that DFW flights were canceled, due to weather.
“When you’re talking about airlines weather is the number one cause for those delays and cancellations," executive Director, Lake Charles Regional Airport Heath Allen said.
One flight leaving for Dallas and another flight arriving from Dallas were canceled, but one lucky passenger heading to Dallas caught the last scheduled flight before the cancellations.
“I’m pretty happy about it," Paul Fetters said. "I miss my wife, I miss my babies, so I’m real excited to get home.”
Allen said cancellations can be frustrating for travelers, but they’re in place for a reason.
“It’s unfortunate but nobody can predict the weather and ultimately if they cancel a flight, delay a flight the airlines are doing that for no other reason then to ensure the safety of that flight," he said.
Allen recommends people with upcoming flights to check with their airline to try and make arrangements for the next flights going out.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.