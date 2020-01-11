REPORT: McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert to be next Syracuse OC

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a wild month for McNeese football. Following last month’s announcement that the team would be ineligible for postseason play for the 2020 season, they’ll now be on the search for a new head coach.
According to a report by Footballscoop.com, Sterlin Gilbert is set to become the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Syracuse. He’ll re-join head coach Dino Babers with whom he worked with at Eastern Illinois and Bowling Green.
In one season with the Pokes, Gilbert led McNeese to a 7-5 record as the school captured its 15th consecutive winning season, which is the longest current streak in the FCS.
Over the last month, McNeese had also lost assistant coaches Matt Mattox and Nick Graham to UTSA. Gilbert had not formally named replacements for either departure.
Gilbert leaves McNeese without a head coach ahead of National Signing Day that’s set for February 5.
