LSU arrives in New Orleans ahead of Saturday morning’s media day

“This is for everybody. I watched LSU football since I can remember. Coach Lynn LeBlanc recruited me, in fact, he was my neighbor when I was two years old, he coached at South Lafourche High School," Coach O said. "I have a long history with LSU I watched Ron Estay, Charles McClendon was one of my favorite coaches. I just love the way the team has played and I knew one day I would get the chance at LSU and represent all the guys that played in the purple and gold.”