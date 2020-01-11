LSU arrives in New Orleans ahead of Saturday morning’s media day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPLC) - The LSU Tigers had a much shorter travel to New Orleans than Clemson, but arguably, more to prove come game time. Despite coming in as the top team in the land, this is new territory for the Bayou Bengals as they’re making their first championship game appearance in the playoff era.
All season long the Tigers have kept that next game up mentality, but are now at the end of the road. They’ve been stressing all week long that they can’t make Monday night’s game bigger than life.
“Stick to the plan. I talked to the coaches today it’s about fundamentals and technique and not making it too big and going “woah, national championship” No. The focus is on today and the focus on Monday is going to be beating Clemson," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "Let’s see what we do after we beat Clemson.”
For the man leading the Tigers, this experience is truly full-circle as Orgeron will have the opportunity to lead the school he’s loved for so long back to the promised land.
“This is for everybody. I watched LSU football since I can remember. Coach Lynn LeBlanc recruited me, in fact, he was my neighbor when I was two years old, he coached at South Lafourche High School," Coach O said. "I have a long history with LSU I watched Ron Estay, Charles McClendon was one of my favorite coaches. I just love the way the team has played and I knew one day I would get the chance at LSU and represent all the guys that played in the purple and gold.”
The weekend is just getting started. Both teams are settled into the Crescent City ahead of a huge Saturday. Both Clemson and LSU will each meet with the media in the morning, and then put the finishing touches on their gameplan with one last practice on Saturday afternoon.
