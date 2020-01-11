Louisiana’s 65th annual Fur and Wildlife Festival is special this year, organizers say

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival kicked off it’s 65th annual event at its original spot: behind the Cameron Courthouse.
The festival, which started in 1955, has been called the coldest and oldest festival in Southwest Louisiana.
Ben Welch, who grew up going to the festival and now serves as vice president, said relocating was a big thing for him.
“It’s a lot more room, it’s back to the original place, and it’s just a mental thing to be back in the original spot,” said Welch. “We skinned since I was ten years old. We trapped, we hunted, we fished, and being the vice president, keeping the tradition going is a big thing to me.”
This year was also special for Alivia Mudd, the 2020 Fur Queen. For the first time in over 5 years, the Fur Queen is a Cameron Parish native.
“My heritage here runs very deep,” Mudd said. “My pawpaw was a skinning champ, he went up to Maryland. He skinned 5 Nutria in 53 seconds and I came here with my dad, and we danced to Zydeco music and ate carnival foods, and rode the rides with my twin sister.”
The festival runs from Friday, Jan. 10 from noon to 10 pm and Saturday, Jan. 11 from 9 am to 10 pm. Click HERE for the detailed schedule of events.
