Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-LIMITING-REFUGEES
Texas governor to reject new refugees, first under Trump
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will reject the resettlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order. In a letter released Friday, Abbott wrote that Texas “has been left by Congress to deal with disproportionate migration issues resulting from a broken federal immigration system.” He added that Texas, which typically takes in thousands of refugees each year, has done "more than its share.” Governors in 42 other states have said they will consent to allowing in more refugees, according to the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.
SOUTHERN STORMS
Tornadoes hit Missouri, Oklahoma, as severe storms move east
DALLAS (AP) — Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma amid severe storms. The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding. Dallas police say one person died Friday night when a car flipped into a creek west of downtown Dallas. Earlier in the afternoon, a tornado destroyed two homes near Fair Play, Missouri. Tornado watches Friday night covered parts of eastern Texas, northwestern Louisiana, southern Missouri and much of Arkansas. Forecasters say wicked weather also will pose a threat to Alabama and Georgia as the system moves eastward on Saturday.
AP EXPLAINS-IRAN-CYBER THREATS
AP Explains: Not all cyber threats equally worrisome
WASHINGTON (AP) — Multiple local and state governments have reported in recent days what they say is suspicious cyber activity on their networks. There were already concerns about foreign efforts to hack American institutions and elections long before a targeted U.S. strike killed a top Iranian general. The conflict with Iran has only exacerbated those fears. But not all suspicious cyber activities are equally troublesome, the work of a foreign government or a precursor to the type of Russian interference seen in the 2016 election on behalf of President Donald Trump. What states are mostly reporting are efforts to probe networks for vulnerabilities.
SHRINER'S HOSPITAL HOUSTON-CLOSING
Children's hospital in Houston combining with Galveston
HOUSTON (AP) — Shriners Hospital for Children in the Texas Medical Center will close in 2021 to consolidate area care at its larger Galveston hospital. The Houston Chronicle reported the decision was not based on financial concern but rather driven by a desire to build one premier hospital. The closure will combine all four specialty care departments to be available to patients to receive it all in one place. The director of marketing at the Shriners national offices says it is still too early in the process to know what it will do with the existing building in the medical center after consolidation.
HOUSTON-FATAL DRUG RAID
Ex-Houston cop charged in raid accused in old drug case
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer who is charged in connection with a deadly 2019 drug raid that left two people dead is facing accusations he provided false testimony that led to the wrongful conviction of a man in another case. Attorneys for 64-year-old Otis Mallet allege Gerald Goines lied in trial testimony about buying crack cocaine from their client in April 2008 and failed to disclose evidence that would have benefited Mallet’s case. Mallet was sentenced to eight years in prison and later paroled. Goines is facing charges for the deaths of a couple in a January 2019 drug raid. Mallet has long maintained his innocence.
AP-US-SOUTHERN-STORMS
Wicked weekend weather threatens several Southern states
Forecasters say a storm system bearing down on Southern states is looking more and more menacing, bringing the potential for tornadoes and fierce winds. The Storm Prediction Center says nearly 19 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma will be facing an enhanced threat of storms Friday that could include strong tornadoes and flooding rains. The area includes several major Texas cities including Dallas, Houston and Austin. The Storm Prediction Center projected Thursday that a more tightly defined area covering part of northeast Texas and the Louisiana cities of Shreveport and Monroe will be at an especially high risk of damaging winds.
IMMIGRATION-YUMA
Administration touts 100th mile of border wall under Trump
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Trump administration officials on Friday touted the 100th mile of border wall since the president took office. The Yuma, Arizona, area has seen drastic highs and lows in migration over the last two years. Like the rest of the border it has seen fewer migrants in recent months. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf responded to critics who say the new construction is only replacing old fencing. Wolf said the administration will build or start to build 400 to 450 miles by the end of the year.
BC-US-IMMIGRATION-BORDER ENFORCEMENT
US border arrests drop as focus turns to Mexicans
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say the number of people arrested or stopped entering the United States along the Mexico border fell for a seventh straight month in December, with Mexicans outpacing Central Americans among the detainees. U.S. authorities said they made 40,620 arrests or detentions of people on the Mexico border in December, down 5% from 42,651 in November and down 72% from a 13-year high of 144,116 in May. The Trump administration has begun a host of enforcement measures aimed at Mexicans, including a test to quickly determine asylum claims and deporting them to the central Mexico city of Guadalajara to discourage repeat attempts.
AP-US-BORDER-WALL
US courts rule for border walls both public and private
WASHINGTON (AP) — A private border wall in South Texas could start construction in the coming days following a federal judge's ruling Thursday lifting a restraining order against the project. Judge Randy Crane's decision was the second federal ruling in two days in favor of border barriers. On Wednesday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a lower court's stay that had prevented President Donald Trump's administration from diverting $3.6 billion from military construction projects to fund 175 miles of border wall.
VETERANS HOSPITAL-SHOOTING
Dallas VA hospital officers fatally shoot man with knife
DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say security officers at a Dallas Veterans Affairs hospital fatally shot a man who'd come to the medical center seeking help for psychiatric issues. Dallas police say the man was holding a knife and refused to drop it when he went to the Dallas Veterans Affairs Medical Center late Wednesday. VA hospital police officers then opened fire, killing the man. Authorities say the shooting did not involve Dallas Police Department officers but that agency is leading the investigation.