FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather threat is over, a nice afternoon ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The severe weather threat has diminished across Southwest Louisiana as the line of strong showers and storms has pushed off to our east. We could still see a few showers lingering through the next couple of hours as we begin to see some clearing for the afternoon. Winds have shifted from the south to the west and northwest and is ushering in cooler air as well as much drier air.
As we head into the afternoon temperatures will be holding fairly steady and even falling just a little, but the good news is that we will see sunshine returning. AS we go into the afternoon I’ll have the latest forecast for the overnight time of Saturday into Sunday.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.