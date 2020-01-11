FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A much calmer Saturday afternoon, temperatures very chilly overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a very active overnight period where we saw strong storms moving across Southwest Louisiana our weather has been much calmer for the afternoon hours, and it really has turned into a nice day.
Temperatures are cooler though as well as breezy conditions as times as we are seeing northwesterly flow. Highs today occurred very early in the morning as we saw temperatures in the middle 70′s, but temperatures have been falling throughout the day and currently range from the lower 50′s to near 60 as you slide further towards our eastern parishes in Jeff Davis as well as Allen. The good news is that we are remaining dry and have seen sunshine for the afternoon hours. That trend will continue into the overnight hours as well as we see winds beginning to relax with clear skies and that is going to allow temperatures to fall into the middle and upper 30′s across the region by the time we wake up on Sunday morning.
As for Sunday another dry day across the region and temperatures will remain very seasonable for this time of year as we see mostly sunny skies across Southwest Louisiana for a good portion of the day, but we will begin to see some clouds working their way into the area as see moisture levels increasing as the cold front that just passed becomes more of a stationary front and lifts back up through the area into Monday. Highs tomorrow will be topping off in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s so definitely grab that coat heading out in the morning and keep a jacket handy through the afternoon as well. As we go later into the day and clouds begin to increase temperatures will hold fairly steady and will only drop into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s for Sunday night. A few showers could work their way in during the late overnight hours, but the majority of the rain holds off until Monday.
Monday we will see that stationary front draped across Southwest Louisiana and I won’t to stress as of this time we aren’t expecting severe weather, even though we could see a few thunderstorms across the area. Highs will be warming as well as we continue to see southerly flow around the area increasing the dew points and providing those rain chances. Monday we can expect temperatures to warm into the middle and upper 60′s and if you love the warmer weather there is more of that on the way for the rest of the week.
Rain chances will be there for everyday next week as we see an unsettled pattern for Southwest Louisiana, with 40% chance each day through next Saturday, the one exception is possibly Wednesday in which we may see a slight break in the wet weather but rain chances remain at 30% as we see abundant moisture throughout the week. Highs ill be in the lower to middle 70′s with lows in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.
So enjoy the dry weather for Saturday evening and during the daytime on Sunday as any plans will be just fine other than wanting to have a jacket for the evenings and afternoons and maybe a heavier coat for Sunday morning with lows in the 30′s.
