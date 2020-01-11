FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A much calmer Saturday afternoon, temperatures very chilly overnight

As for Sunday another dry day across the region and temperatures will remain very seasonable for this time of year as we see mostly sunny skies across Southwest Louisiana for a good portion of the day, but we will begin to see some clouds working their way into the area as see moisture levels increasing as the cold front that just passed becomes more of a stationary front and lifts back up through the area into Monday. Highs tomorrow will be topping off in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s so definitely grab that coat heading out in the morning and keep a jacket handy through the afternoon as well. As we go later into the day and clouds begin to increase temperatures will hold fairly steady and will only drop into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s for Sunday night. A few showers could work their way in during the late overnight hours, but the majority of the rain holds off until Monday.