Clemson arrives in New Orleans ahead of CFP National Championship

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPLC) - Even with the welcoming of its own second line band, Clemson arrived in New Orleans with a business-like approach.
And that’s expected of a team that’s of making its fourth national championship appearance of the playoff era. However, the last time they were in the Big Easy it was a sour ending to their 2017 campaign as the Tigers fell to Bama in the national semifinals. They’ve since turned that into 29 straight wins and are looking to right the ship in the dome come Monday night.
“You never want to have that feeling stepping off the field of feeling like you didn’t give it your best and questioning yourself and what you could’ve done more," said Jennings native Travis Etienne. "I definitely want to go out and avenge that and be able to play the best four quarters of my life.”
When the Clemson running back steps on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome turf Monday, it will mark exactly one month since the younger Etienne, Trevor played for a state title with Jennings. It’s sure to be quite the moment for the Etienne family.
“It’s not that Travis is coming back to play at home again. It’s the fact that his little brother and him are going to play in New Orleans in the same football year,” said Jennings head football coach Rusty Phelps. “Naturally, I’m very happy for Travis but for those two guys it’s a pretty good story.”
Media day for both teams is set for Saturday morning.
