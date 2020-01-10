Tips to make sure you’re making the most of your 2020 diet

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
For those following a new diet in the new year, Wellness Education Specialist for the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital says, first you need to do your research.
“So basically a lot of times you’ll get different diets that come up like Keto, Mediterranean, No Carb, Low Carb, Atkins, different stuff like that and basically registered dieticians deduce what should be the healthiest for you and what should not be the healthiest to try and take on,” Palombo said.
For 2020, you might see some similarities amongst the most popular diets.
“Whole foods, non-processed type things is where a lot of the 2020 diet shift is gonna go towards," Palombo said. "So, basically people are going to be trying to eat things that are less processed and things that are as close to their natural form as possible.”
Eating ‘Whole’ is something Palombo said is something we should all aim to do.
“It is very good to try and eat a lot of fruits and vegetables," Palombo said. "You want to try and eat things that aren’t going through processing several, several times because once you put it through the processer once, you lose nutritional components, you put it through again, that’s even less nutritional components.”
One of the most popular diets and one that she recommends is the Mediterranean Diet.
“I definitely recommend the Mediterranean Diet because that is the one diet that I have found so far, more so lifestyle change, that doesn’t really exclude anything," Palombo said. "The Mediterranean Diet you can still have your breads, it still has a glass of red wine, it does encourage plenty of fruits and vegetables, it also still allows meat and stuff like that.”
Whichever diet you do choose, she recommended it be a lifestyle change, not a short-term fix.
“You do want to do them the way that they were meant to be done, so you would want to try to follow them as close to the correct way as possible,” Palombo said.
In order to do that, Palombo recommends 3 things:
1) Educate yourself on the best diet for you. Click HERE for a comprehensive list of diets, how they work, and the risks and downfalls.
2) Do your research from reputable sources on the diet. Resources she recommends include the CDC, Harvard, and MayoClinic.
3) Keep a documented food journal of what you’re consuming because she said there are a lot of foods we don’t realize we eat.
Before starting any diet, Palombo does recommend consulting with your primary care doctor first.
