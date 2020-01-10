SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 9, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 9, 2020.
Dana Barberr Faul, 46, Iowa: Out of state detainer.
Faby Marie Bunch, 39, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); criminal conspiracy (2 charges); violation of a drug free zone; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; letting a disorderly place.
Dalton Shane Trahan, 25, Sulphur: Contempt of court; second offense possession of synthetic marijuana; obstruction of justice.
Jerry Don Trimm II, 35, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; criminal conspiracy; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Nmn Leblanc, 41, Lake Charles: Battery; possession of a Schedule II drug; cruelty to juveniles.
Tahj Keeynata Jones, 30, Sulphur: Simple assault; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; violations of protective orders.
John Lee Lewis, 49, Beaumont, TX: First offense battery of a dating partner; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft under $1,000.
Stephen Craig Smith, 32, Iowa: Theft worth between $5,000 and $25,000; bank fraud (2 charges); forgery (4 charges).
Alvin Dwain Washington Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Xavier Jerome Morrow, 29, Kinder: Violations of protective orders.
Baleigh Renee Wallace, 24, Walker: Probation violation.
Douglas Ray Spell, 53, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley Brent Ferris, 34, Sulphur: Criminal mischief; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephen Dale Rayburn, 35, Lake Charles: No rear reflectors on bicycles; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.