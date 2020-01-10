State Police: Hit-and-run suspect also struck and killed teen in 2012

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Oakdale woman identified as the driver in a fatal hit-and-run on U.S. 165 Thursday morning also hit and killed another bicyclist in 2012, according the Louisiana State Police.
Lacey Jade Jordan, 27, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado Thursday, January 9, when she was struck and killed Taurus McQuarn, 50, who was riding his bicycle, according to a news release from State Trooper Casey Wallace. Police say Jordan fled the scene and was later located. Trooper Wallace states the investigation is ongoing and charges may be pending.
This isn’t the first time Jordan has been involved in a fatal accident according to authorities. On November 7, 2012, Jordan, who was 19 at the time, struck and killed Jacob Simpson, 15, on U.S. 165 at C. Walters Road. The report says Simpson was riding a bicycle in the left northbound lane when Jordan’s northbound vehicle collided with him.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.