Sports Person of the Week - Garrett Edwards

PITKIN, La. (KPLC) - Sometimes losing can be the biggest motivator. Two seasons ago in Pitkin's first semifinal trip since 2004, the Tigers fell short but took plenty from the experience.
“The feeling of making it there plus the loss knowing that we had a chance to go even further just created a drive and a hunger that I think fuels them at practice and makes them want to get back there again," Pitkin head coach Jake Greene said.
One year later, albeit on the baseball diamond, the Tigers etched their names in the history books and brought the Class B school its first state championship in baseball in 20 years.
“Words can’t describe the feeling that I was feeling that moment," Pitkin basketball and baseball star Garrett Edwards admitted. "That just helped me realize where hard work gets you and what it takes to be a champion.”
The centerpiece for both Tiger squads is senior star Garrett Edwards. Edwards has been outstanding during his dual-sport high school career and is coming off a junior season for the ages.
On the court, he led the Tigers to the quarterfinals with averages of 33 points and 11 boards. Edwards followed that with a dominant spring on the mound, going 11-1 with an 0.46 ERA, while also hitting .423.
It's the latter sport he will continue playing collegiality as he inked with his dream school LSU in November.
“God really blessed me and I’m lucky to achieve a lifelong dream that I’ve always wanted to do," Edwards said. "Playing for the best program in the country is just amazing.”
With Edwards being in the midst of his last season on the hardwood and gearing up for one last go-round on the high school diamond, he plans on making sure no one will soon forget the impact he's had on Pitkin.
“I just want when I leave here for everybody to know that I was probably the best player to ever come through here," Edwards said of his high school legacy. "For me it’s mostly about being the best role model that I can possibly be for the younger guys and setting the standard and helping people realize what it takes to be great.”
