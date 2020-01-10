Rice looks to end streak vs FIU

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Drew Peterson, Robert Martin and Ako Adams have collectively accounted for 44 percent of Rice's scoring this season. For Florida International, Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 47 percent of the team's total scoring, including 54 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.DOMINANT DREW: Peterson has connected on 35.9 percent of the 64 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 14 over his last three games. He's also made 81.4 percent of his foul shots this season.