Programming a Midland Weather Radio

Follow the Quick Start Instructions on page 2 of your Midland Weather Radio Owner’s Manual. After reading through step six, you are ready to program the S.A.M.E. code(s) into your Midland Weather Radio to narrow down its alerting capabilities to watches and warnings issued for the parish in which you live. Your Midland Weather Radio is programmed to pick up any alert within its receiving range by default. This means that as long as you have the weather radio on to receive alerts, your radio will alert you of any watch or warning broadcasted over the frequency, which may include surrounding parishes or counties.