Programming a Midland Weather Radio

Follow the Quick Start Instructions on page 2 of your Midland Weather Radio Owner’s Manual. After reading through step six, you are ready to program the S.A.M.E. code(s) into your Midland Weather Radio to narrow down its alerting capabilities to watches and warnings issued for the parish in which you live. Your Midland Weather Radio is programmed to pick up any alert within its receiving range by default. This means that as long as you have the weather radio on to receive alerts, your radio will alert you of any watch or warning broadcasted over the frequency, which may include surrounding parishes or counties.
Visit the following link to get the S.A.M.E. code(s) for the parishes or counties you are interested in receiving alerts:
Or you can dial 1-888-NWS-SAME (1-888-697-7263) and follow the instructions to obtain your parish S.A.M.E. code. At the end of these instructions, we’ve done the footwork on some of the S.A.M.E. codes for parishes in our viewing area so you won’t need to look for them.
1. Begin by pressing the MENU button.
2. You should see the word MENU along the top part of the display. TIME should appear in large letters on the bottom of the screen.
3. Press the UP arrow button three times until SAME SET appears on the screen.
4. Press the SELECT button. The word ANY appears on the screen by default.
5. Press the UP or DOWN arrow button. Your screen display choices will include:
- ANY: Default setting to receive ALL alerts for ALL parishes/counties within range of the broadcast frequency.
- SINGLE: If you choose to enter the S.A.M.E. code to receive alerts for one parish ONLY, then select this option.
- MULTIPLE: If you choose to enter S.A.M.E. codes for multiple parishes or counties, then select this option.
6. If you choose ANY, press SELECT and then MENU to get back to the main screen and you are done with the process. If you choose SINGLE or MULTIPLE, continue with the following instructions.
7. Regardless of whether you choose SINGLE or MULTIPLE, the programming instructions remain the same. However, if you choose SINGLE, you MUST program your primary parish code into SAME 01 on the display. SINGLE will only alert the parish code programmed for SAME 01.
8. Once SINGLE or MULTIPLE displays on the screen, press the SELECT button. You should see SAME 01 on the display by default. (You may see 01-25 displayed after the word SAME. These represent each programmable slot for a parish/county code.)
9. Press SELECT again. You should see six dashes.
10. Using the UP and DOWN arrow keys will give you the option to run through numbers 0-9. Using the LEFT and RIGHT arrow keys will allow you to move between number positions. Enter the six digit code for your primary parish into SAME 01. When you are finished, press the SELECT button.
11. If you only want your primary parish programmed into the radio, then you are done. Just press the MENU button until you return to the main screen. If you choose to have multiple parishes or counties in your radio, follow instruction 12.
12. Use the Up and DOWN arrow keys to select SAME 02, SAME 03, SAME 04, etc. To program additional parish codes following instruction 10 above. You can program as many or as few as you’d like, up to twenty-five. To exit, press the MENU button once to make sure MULTIPLE is displayed, and then press MENU to get back to the main screen.
Congratulations. Your weather radio is now programmed!
NOTE: Programming codes for other parishes or counties does not guarantee your radio will alert for all parishes/counties. The alert for the parish/county must be broadcast by the National Weather Service on the frequency in which your weather radio is receiving. For example, if you live in Cameron Parish, you cannot expect to receive an alert for Caddo Parish because the frequency is out of range of the radio. However, you should have no problems receiving an alert for your parish or closely surrounding parishes or counties.
