Open Door prison ministry proposes to expand to help with housing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Most people in jail or prison will eventually be released. That's why re-entry programs are increasingly important--especially with justice reform in the state.
Imagine being released from jail or prison and having nowhere to go, no transportation and no one to help you.
The need for housing for those leaving jail or prison has always been there, but those with the Open Door prison ministry for women say it’s reached critical proportions.
Those in the ministry want to expand to provide transitional housing for women re-entering the community. Chris Baldauf is the board president.
“Our new vision, it’s always been our vision to have housing for women, but it’s just gotten to a critical point. We have people in place on the board that can make this happen. And so, we’re looking for a place to have the housing,” she said.
They held a “grand reopening” luncheon to celebrate their new office location at Mount Olive Baptist Church on Enterprise Boulevard in Lake Charles.
Board member Sammy Pate says they hope to provide housing to up to ten women to start:
“We’re expanding the mission to include transitional housing, career placement and family reunification. We’re seeking initial funding of $15,000 to undertake this expansion,” said Pate.
Community leaders who attended recognize the need to help those incarcerated make the transition back into society.
“You have to give these people a leg up when they get out or you’re not accomplishing anything,” said State Senator-elect Mark Abraham.
Former Mayor Randy Roach encouraged volunteers and others there, talking about the importance of sharing their talents and skills. He says there’s an urgent need now to give help to those leaving incarceration.
"How effective and how important and how essential and critical that is, at this particular point in time, and this particular state and this particular place, " he said.
And board members hope to get others involved to help address the needs women and mothers face as they start a new life.
Though the Open Door program targets women, men and family members are also allowed to attend some of the programs.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.