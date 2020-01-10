Oakdale woman accused in fatal hit-and-run involving bicyclist south of Alexandria

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities say an Oakdale woman has been identified as the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on U.S. 165, south of Alexandria, early this morning.
Lacey Jade Jordan, 27, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when she was involved in an accident that resulted in the death of 50-year-old Taurus McQuarn, of Alexandria, according to a news release from State Trooper Casey Wallace.
Wallace said McQuarn was riding his bicycle around 6:30 a.m. when the crash occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Routine toxicology tests are pending.
