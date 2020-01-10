New restaurant coming to the Enterprise Boulevard Economic Development District

“The restaurant comes from something we did when I was a kid," Thompson said. "We had an outhouse my dad would cook in, all the family would come over. It got nicknamed the Hobeaux Den, but we had some great times out there. It was one of the things that stuck with me as time passed and I worked years and years until I said what do I want to do? What’s a passion I have and it was this. This stuck in my mind and I said I want to do this.”