LSU upsets No. 10 Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WAFB) - LSU rallied in the second half to upset No. 10 Texas A&M in College Station on Thursday.
After a hard-fought battle, the Lady Tigers (12-3, 2-1 SEC) came away with the 57-54 win over the Aggies (14-2, 2-1 SEC).
Junior guard Jailin Cherry led LSU in scoring with 12 points. Ayana Mitchell and Jaelyn Richard-Harris each chipped in nine points. Mitchell pulled down 10 rebounds. Guard Khayla Pointer had 10 assists.
Chennedy Carter, the SEC Player of the Year, suffered an ankle injury just before halftime and could not return to action. She averages 22 points a game had 12 points in 17 minutes against LSU.
The Lady Tigers trailed by eight points when Carter went out and quickly made up the difference with her not available.
LSU was down 27-19 when Carter departed but outscored Texas A&M, 38-27, the rest of the way.
