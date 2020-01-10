LSU gear flying off shelves ahead of national championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fans getting ready for the game are probably looking for LSU gear to show off their Tiger pride.
At the Bengals and Bandits shop near LSU, the owner said it’s been a very busy time for the store.
His employees are gearing up for a full weekend despite the national championship being the last game.
“It's just something we have not seen before,” Storeowner Patrick Wilkerson said. “It's an unprecedented excitement with the fanbase and that's a direct tail from us and how much they're buying.
Wilkerson added that people want new stuff even though it's the last game of the season.
Online sales, according to him, are also doing very well with merchandise going all around the country.
