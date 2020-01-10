LSU departs campus and arrives in New Orleans after short drive

The LSU Tigers boarded buses on Friday, Jan. 10 for the short drive to New Orleans to face Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 13. (Source: Byron Thomas/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | January 10, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 6:18 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football team practiced on Friday, Jan. 10 and then boarded buses for the short drive to New Orleans.

The Tigers are gearing up for their College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Clemson Tigers.

The team departed campus around 4:15 p.m. and arrived in New Orleans a little before 6 p.m.

LSU (14-0) will face Clemson (14-0) on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.

