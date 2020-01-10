HPV vaccine rates on the rise across U.S., but SWLA has some of the lowest rates in state

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While vaccination rates for the Human Papilloma Virus, or HPV, are on the rise across the country and here in Louisiana — Southwest Louisiana is seeing some of the lowest rates in our state.
“It is very common. About 80% of the population has or gets HPV at some point in their life," Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, the region five medical director for the Office of Public Health, said. “HPV is normally acquired with sexual activity, however, there are some cases that are not acquired by sexual activity. You can acquire it if someone has a wart and you directly touch that wart.”
For this reason she said it’s important to get the vaccine.
“This virus, there are over 100 strains of it, but some of the strains are very dangerous. They cause cancer. Most, like over ninety percent, of cervical cancer cases are caused by the HPV virus. It also can cause skin cancer, oral cancer— in your mouth or throat," Cavanaugh said.
Although Cavanaugh said there was a recent age expansion by the FDA allowing people to get the vaccine as late as 45 years old, she says the sooner you get it — the better.
“The reason we choose to give this particular vaccine early, around that 11 to 12 year old age group, is not because we expect or want our kids to be sexually active at that age. The reason we give it at that age is because that’s when our immune systems best respond to the vaccine. If you give it earlier, it gives you better coverage for your entire life," Cavanaugh said.
Based on a recent report by the National Center for Health Statistics, almost forty percent of U.S. adults in 2018 had the HPV vaccine. Cavanaugh said while Louisiana is above the national average, Southwest Louisiana is not.
“Our national benchmark for where we ought to be is about eighty percent. So we’ve gone up from in the twenties to in the upper forties, but we still have to get to eighty. I will say in Southwest Louisiana, we are one of the lowest in the state," Cavanaugh said.
In our region, Cavanaugh said Beauregard has the lowest HPV vaccination rates and Jeff Davis has the highest.
