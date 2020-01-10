How to WATCH/STREAM/LISTEN to LSU play in the national championship game

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - After an incredible regular and postseason, No. 1 LSU will be pursuing its fourth national title in program history.
LSU will face No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
Here is how you can watch the Tigers in the biggest college football game of the season.
The game will be televised on ESPN. Check with your cable/satellite provider for the channel number.
You can stream the games on your desktop at ESPN.com/watch and on your mobile device or smart TV with the ESPN app.
Both will require your cable or satellite provider login information.
ESPN is also available on the following streaming services:
- Hulu With Live TV
- Sling TV
- AT&T TV Now
- YouTube TV
If you do not have cable or satellite, both Hulu Live and YouTube TV offer free trials of their streaming services, which includes ESPN.
If you can’t watch or stream the game you can still listen to it on the LSU Sports Radio Network. See the list for your local affiliate.
- Alexandria - 970 AM & 96.9 FM
- Baton Rouge- 98.1 FM (Spanish Audio - 830 AM)
- Bogalusa - 92.9 FM
- Conway/Little Rock, Ark.- 92.7 FM
- Denver, Colo. - 104.3 FM or 1600 AM
- Jackson, Miss.- 103.9 FM
- Jena - 102.7 FM
- Lafayette/Opelousas -103.7 FM
- Lake Charles - 97.9 FM
- Leesville - 93.5 FM
- Natchez, Miss - 95.1 FM
- New Orleans - 870 AM & 105.3 FM
- Ruston -97.7 FM & 96.3 FM
- Shreveport - 1130 AM
- Tylertown, Miss. - 107.3 FM
- Vicksburg, Miss. - 101.3 FM
- Ville Platte - 1050 AM & 92.5 FM
You can listen online at LSU’s athletic website by clicking here or by downloading the Radio.com app or TuneIn app and searching “LSU.”
On SiriusXM tune into ESPN Radio for the away feed, ESPNU Radio for the home feed, or ESPN Xtra.
Don’t feel like watching the game at home? You can find a list of watch parties in the Baton Rouge area by CLICKING HERE.
For a list of watch parties in the New Orleans area CLICK HERE.
If you live out of town you can attend a watch party in the following U.S. cities:
Asheville: Bonfire BBQ (1056 Patton Avenue)
Atlanta: Big Easy Grille (1193 Collier Road NW) and Atkins Park Tavern (2840 Atlanta Road SE)
Austin: Shoal Creek Saloon (909 N Lamar Boulevard) and Rustic Tap Beer Garden (613 W 6th Street)
Boston: Coppersmith (40 W 3rd Street)
Charleston: JohnKing Grill & Bar (428 King Street)
Charlotte: Big Ben Pub (2000 South Boulevard)
Chicago: D.S. Tequila (3352 N Halsted Street)
Corpus Christi: Hardknocks Sports Lounge (5862 Everhart Road) and Vernon’s (1030 3rd Street)
Dallas: Dibs on Victory (2401 Victory Park Lane) and II Brothers Grill & Bar (8308 Preston Road)
Denver: Stoney’s Bar and Grill (1111 Lincoln Street)
Fort Walton Beach: Buffalo Wings & Rings (402 Mary Esther Cut Off NW)
Greenville: Barley’s Taproom and Pizzeria (25 W Washington Street)
Houston: Little Woodrow's Shepherd (720 Shepherd Drive)
Jackson: Capitol Grill (5050 Interstate 55 North Frontage Road)
Las Vegas: PT's Ranch (6450 S Durango Drive)
Los Angeles: Torrance Tavern (22735 Hawthorne Boulevard), Hyperion Public (2538 Hyperion Avenue) and Jameson’s Pub (6681 Hollywood Boulevard)
Louisville: Saints Pizza Pub & Sky Bar (131 Breckenridge Lane)
Memphis: Railgarten (2166 Central Avenue)
Nashville: Cajun Steamer (1175 Meridian Boulevard)
New York City: Legends (6 W 33rd Street)
Oklahoma City: Brent's Cajun Seafood & Oyster Bar (3005 S Broadway)
Orlando: Froggers Grill & Bar (5770 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway) and Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar (7480 W Colonial Drive)
Pensacola: Shooter’s Sports Bar at Cordova Lanes (2111 Airport Boulevard)
Philadelphia: Field House (1150 Filbert Street)
Phoenix: RT O'Sullivan's (7919 E Thomas Road)
Portland, Oregon: Katie O’Brien’s (2809 NE Sandy Boulevard)
Raleigh/Durham: Sharky’s Place (5800 Duraleigh Road)
Richmond: Legends Grille (1601 Willow Lawn Drive)
San Antonio: The Lost Cajun (226 W Bitters Road)
San Diego: The Elbowroom (5225 Kearny Villa Road)
San Francisco: NorthStar Cafe (1560 Powell Street)
Seattle: Canterbury Ale House (534 15th Avenue E)
Shreveport/Bossier: PizzaRev (6301 Line Avenue)
St. Louis: OB Clark’s (1921 S Brentwood Boulevard)
Syracuse, New York: Saltine Warrior Sports Pub (214 W Water
Tampa: Aviators Tavern (3535 Ulmerton Road)
Washington, D.C.: Rhodeside Grill (1836 Wilson Boulevard) and The Brig (1007 8th Street SE)
The WAFB 9Sports team will be covering the CFP National Championship in New Orleans and will have LIVE reaction from LSU players and coaches after the game.
You can watch all of the LSU postgame coverage on WAFB-TV Channel 9, the free 9Sports app, and WAFB.com.
