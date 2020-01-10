How to stay safe during and after a storm

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a storm passes most people’s immediate concern is fixing any damage to their home or property.
But storms can create dangerous conditions that you need to be cautious of if you are planning to return home or ride out the storm.
Here are some things to keep in mind:
- Stay clear of downed power lines and debris. Power lines can remain active even when downed and debris can hide them from view. If you see a downed power line its important to call your local power company as well as your local police or fire department to let them know.
- Do not try to move a downed power line by yourself. Wait for someone with the proper safety equipment to move it.
- If your area was evacuated or advised to leave you should not return home until authorities declare it safe if at all possible.
- Only drive on roads and bridges that authorities say are passable. Often during storms roads can flood in Southwest Louisiana and taking a route you don’t know is safe can make it difficult to turn around if you find high water along a route. Authorities also remind you that you should never try to drive across a flooded road.
- Do not walk in flooded areas or in standing water.
- If a power line falls on your vehicle while driving you should not stop. Instead, continue to drive away from the line if possible.
- Watch out for snakes, insects, or other animals that may enter your home. Often animals can be driven to higher ground by flood waters and will try to find safety in homes.
- Never connect a generator directly to a building’s wiring without a licensed electrician first disconnecting the house from your power company’s service. This can create a safety hazard for you and any power company employee trying to restore power.
- Never work on a fuse box or circuit breaker if you have to stand in water to do so.
- Check for sparks, broken and frayed wires, or the smell of hot insulation. If you notice any of these turn off the electricity to your home at the main fuse box or circuit breaker. If you need advice or run into a problem always call a licensed electrician.
- If you smell natural gas or hear a blowing or hissing noise you should open a window and leave the home immediately. If you notice this do not try to turn off or on any electrical switches and if possible try to turn the outside main gas valve off. Then call your local power company from a cell phone or from a neighbor’s home.
- Check for sewer and water line damage in and around your house. Avoid using the home’s toilets and call a licensed plumber if you believe any of the lines are damaged. If water pipes are damaged call your water company and do not drink the tap water.
- If your home is wet you should open doors and windows to dry it out.
- Make sure to check for spoiled food in your refrigerator and dispose of anything that has gone bad.
- If you see any damage be sure to take pictures for insurance claims.
- Make sure to keep a emergency supplies kit and use it when necessary.
- Check on your neighbors and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Always call for help from emergency personnel if you need it.
And remember to keep up to date with emergency information on radio, TV, or online.
We have a list of contact numbers for local energy companies here:
Entergy: 1-800-368-3749
Cleco: 1-800-622-6537
Beauregard Electric: 1-800-367-0275
