FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm start, tracking severe storms Friday night into Saturday morning

The main event is looking to take shape during the overnight hours beginning around midnight and lasting through the overnight hours into Saturday morning. It’s appearing to be a very strong line of storms moving in and will bring the threat of all severe weather from damaging winds, to hail, to tornadoes and heavy rain. We definitely need to be watching this closely as we get closer in time and will be posting updates all day long with the latest guidance and thinking in order to keep you prepared. The timing could shift slightly still, but once we get into the overnight hours and closer to midnight we can expect thunderstorms to quickly develop and increase in coverage as well as intensity. Any individual or discrete cells that develop stand the chance of rotating and producing tornadoes. The majority of Southwest Louisiana is under a moderate risk, with all under a slight risk. I want to stress just because of the moderate and slight risk are defined we all are going to be impacted by the severe weather potential so please do not let your guard down.