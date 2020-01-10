FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm start, tracking severe storms Friday night into Saturday morning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday morning. This is due to the potential for a large line of storms to impact everyone in Southwest Louisiana. The weather team issues these when they feel a significant threat exists for much of SWLA and that the weather could cause major disruptions. This does not mean a watch or warning is in effect, those come from the National Weather Service; although those may come down later tonight into Saturday morning.
Temperatures are starting out very mild this morning as many areas are in the lower and middle 60′s across the area thanks to strong southerly flow as well as increasing dew point values. As we go through the day cloud cover is going to remain across our region and for the most part the early morning hours into the afternoon will be dry according to the latest model guidance. The chance does exist for a passing shower however so as you leave for work and school this morning make sure to go ahead and grab the rain jacket and an umbrella just to be safe. Highs today will be very warm as we make a run into the middle and upper 70′s with very muggy conditions.
As we go into the late afternoon and evening hours we will be watching for the potential for a few thunderstorms to begin to develop, but according to the latest guidance they could be very limited in nature or may not form at all and this is going to be something to watch throughout the day to see how it plays out. If these storms do develop however, they have the capability to go severe with all modes of severe weather so definitely need to be weather aware today.
The main event is looking to take shape during the overnight hours beginning around midnight and lasting through the overnight hours into Saturday morning. It’s appearing to be a very strong line of storms moving in and will bring the threat of all severe weather from damaging winds, to hail, to tornadoes and heavy rain. We definitely need to be watching this closely as we get closer in time and will be posting updates all day long with the latest guidance and thinking in order to keep you prepared. The timing could shift slightly still, but once we get into the overnight hours and closer to midnight we can expect thunderstorms to quickly develop and increase in coverage as well as intensity. Any individual or discrete cells that develop stand the chance of rotating and producing tornadoes. The majority of Southwest Louisiana is under a moderate risk, with all under a slight risk. I want to stress just because of the moderate and slight risk are defined we all are going to be impacted by the severe weather potential so please do not let your guard down.
Right now you should be planning on a safe plan in case warnings are issued overnight and into Saturday morning. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, the best way is by using the KPLC First Alert Weather app. A NOAA Weather radio is also a great way to receive alerts. Facebook, Twitter, or any social media is NOT a reliable source for fast information on warnings. If you do not have our app download it here: www.kplctv.com/apps. You can also think about the safest place in your home and have a plan on when you go there and make sure everyone in your home knows the plan. Remember that mobile homes are NOT safe during a tornado, you should make alternative plans to stay with friends or relatives if possible, especially once a Tornado Watch is issued.
As we move into Saturday afternoon we can expect sunshine with highs topping off in the upper 60′s as we see rapid clearing. Overnight lows will be chilly as we head for the lower 40′s and even a few upper 30′s possible.
As for next weeks weather we can expect to see the threat of rain everyday with highs in the upper 60′s to middle 70′s and lows in the 60′s.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
