FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe storms likely tonight into Saturday morning.

Plan to keep a close eye on the weather tonight into Saturday morning. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, the best way is by using the KPLC First Alert Weather app. A NOAA Weather radio is also a great way to receive alerts. Facebook, Twitter, or any social media is NOT a reliable source for fast information on warnings. If you do not have our app download it here: www.kplctv.com/apps. You can also think about the safest place in your home and have a plan on when you go there and make sure everyone in your home knows the plan. Remember that mobile homes are NOT safe during a tornado, you should make alternative plans to stay with friends or relatives if possible, especially once a Tornado Watch is issued.