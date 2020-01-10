FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe storms likely tonight into Saturday morning.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton has declared a First Alert Weather Day for tonight into Saturday morning. This is due to the potential for a large line of storms to impact everyone in Southwest Louisiana. The weather team issues these when they feel a significant threat exists for much of SWLA and that the weather could cause major disruptions. This does not mean a watch or warning is in effect, those come from the National Weather Service; although those may come down overnight.
The next few hours will remain warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s, and that is likely to change even after sunset. Clouds are widespread and rain has been limited though most of the day, but rain will gradually develop tonight with scattered showers or storms possible. Any individual storms that form between now and midnight could quickly become severe with a tornado risk. But the chance of these forming is low, and most models show little rain or storms until the main line arrives after midnight.
The main event we have been talking about all week will arrive after midnight early Saturday morning in the form of a large line of thunderstorms. The timing hasn’t changed much over the past few days and storms are likely to arrive in SWLA between midnight and 8 a.m. Saturday. Thunderstorms will quickly increase in coverage and intensity Friday night from west to east.
A large squall line will slowly move through in the overnight hours and storms embedded in this line could produce damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. It is worth noting that tornadoes that form in this type of line are usually quick to develop and difficult to detect, and many times they dissipate quickly as well. The greatest risk of severe weather will likely be located north of I-10, but that does not mean severe weather won’t happen all the way to the coast.
Plan to keep a close eye on the weather tonight into Saturday morning. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, the best way is by using the KPLC First Alert Weather app. A NOAA Weather radio is also a great way to receive alerts. Facebook, Twitter, or any social media is NOT a reliable source for fast information on warnings. If you do not have our app download it here: www.kplctv.com/apps. You can also think about the safest place in your home and have a plan on when you go there and make sure everyone in your home knows the plan. Remember that mobile homes are NOT safe during a tornado, you should make alternative plans to stay with friends or relatives if possible, especially once a Tornado Watch is issued.
Sunshine will return by Saturday afternoon although temperatures will likely fall through the day and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Sunday also looks nice with lows in the 30s and highs in the 60s. some areas could see frost if the wind subsides enough Sunday morning.
Next week does not look so great with a chance of rain and possibly some thunderstorms everyday beginning on Monday. Each day will feature a 40% chance of rain with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.