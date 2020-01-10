Fatal two vehicle crash kills Westlake man

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Jan. 5, a two vehicle crash occurred in St. Landry Parish that killed 57-year-old Stephanie Soileau of Ville Platte.
State Police revealed that Soileau was driving North on LA 103, when she failed to slow down on a curve and crossed the center-line. Her vehicle struck Richard Mayeux of Westlake’s southbound vehicle.
Soileau was brought to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. Mayeux was brought to a hospital with serious injuries.
On Jan. 7, Louisiana State Police were, “notified by hospital personnel that a second person had succumbed to his injuries.”
The second person was 45-year-old Mayeux. Mayeux was wearing his seat belt, but suffered from fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital, according to Louisiana State Police.
