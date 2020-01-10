Fatal two vehicle crash kills Westlake man

By Caroline Habetz | January 9, 2020 at 8:48 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 8:48 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Jan. 5, a two vehicle crash occurred in St. Landry Parish that killed 57-year-old Stephanie Soileau of Ville Platte.

State Police revealed that Soileau was driving North on LA 103, when she failed to slow down on a curve and crossed the center-line. Her vehicle struck Richard Mayeux of Westlake’s southbound vehicle.

Soileau was brought to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. Mayeux was brought to a hospital with serious injuries.

On Jan. 7, Louisiana State Police were, “notified by hospital personnel that a second person had succumbed to his injuries.”

The second person was 45-year-old Mayeux. Mayeux was wearing his seat belt, but suffered from fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital, according to Louisiana State Police.

