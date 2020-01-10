Calcasieu Police Jury changing website domain name

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you’re looking for information on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, the parish website has a new name.
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced it is changing its website domain name to www.calcasieuparish.gov.
Cppj.net is currently redirecting to www.calcasieuparish.gov. Parish officials say cppj.net will continue to work indefinitely.
The change will also be reflected in parish email addresses.
Officials say the .gov domain more clearly identifies the police jury as a local government organization.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.